Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

