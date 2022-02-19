Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $140.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

