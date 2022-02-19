Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $77,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

