Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 440,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

