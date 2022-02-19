Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.87-29.20 EPS.

EQIX traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $692.94. The company had a trading volume of 536,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,077. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $852.24.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

