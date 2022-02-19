Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.91 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

