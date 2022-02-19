Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

ERO opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

