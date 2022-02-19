Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 969,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

