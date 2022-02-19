Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ESEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Euroseas stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.33. Euroseas has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

