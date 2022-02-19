EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 236.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in EverQuote by 108,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 372,737 shares of company stock worth $5,377,860 and have sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

