Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.