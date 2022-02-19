Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 200 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

