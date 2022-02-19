extraDNA Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,762.08 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $165,762.08 and $11,856.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 3% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,060.39 or 0.99953459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00066124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.65 or 0.00303521 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001411 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

