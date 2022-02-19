Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.87 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

