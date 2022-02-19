Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.