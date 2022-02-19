Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $149,414.88 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

