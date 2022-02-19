Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Fastly stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,625,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Fastly has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

