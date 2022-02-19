Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 16,785,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

