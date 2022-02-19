FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FAT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

