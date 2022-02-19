Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.