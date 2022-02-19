Financial Contrast: NIO (NYSE:NIO) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Proterra alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 NIO 0 1 10 0 2.91

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. NIO has a consensus target price of $54.07, suggesting a potential upside of 132.96%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Proterra.

Risk & Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -3.73, meaning that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A NIO -29.97% -37.62% -15.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A NIO $2.49 billion 14.62 -$812.13 million ($0.99) -23.44

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Summary

NIO beats Proterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.