Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.90 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $505.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

