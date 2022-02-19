Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.42 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

