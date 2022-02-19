Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.30. 1,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

