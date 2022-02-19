First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
