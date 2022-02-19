First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,051,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 162.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

