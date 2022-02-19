First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

FTLB opened at $21.70 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.