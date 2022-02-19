First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.