First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

