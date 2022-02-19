First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FIXD opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

