Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fisker traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 169,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,276,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

