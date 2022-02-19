Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.06 million to $1.02 billion. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.30. 542,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,085. Five Below has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

