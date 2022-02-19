Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $207.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.69. 2,887,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

