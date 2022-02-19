Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.84, but opened at $81.55. Fiverr International shares last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 22,159 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $47,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

