Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company’s top and bottom line beat estimates and improved year over year in third-quarter 2021. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. The company noted that trends across its business units and markets have been improving due to restriction easing. Though the improvement was not linear across markets or segments; the company seems to be well-positioned than the prior-year quarter. However, sales growth was partly offset by elevated restrictions in Mexico due to the third wave of COVID-19 infection. The Logistics and Distribution unit was partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs. The company also continued to witness gross margin pressures in the third-quarter of 2021.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,333,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

