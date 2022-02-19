Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 153.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.