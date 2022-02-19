Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.20. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 12,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

