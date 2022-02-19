Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.20. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 12,200 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.
Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)
