FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce $194.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FORM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 283,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

