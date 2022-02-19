FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

