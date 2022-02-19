Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

