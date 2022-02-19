Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 23,563 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 147.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

