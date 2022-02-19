Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.25 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

