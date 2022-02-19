Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,140 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

