Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 20,373 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

