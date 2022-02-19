Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 216,300 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,075.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 142,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 477,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

