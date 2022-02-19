Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $31.63 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

