Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,840,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 36,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 15,846,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

