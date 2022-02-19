Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FECCF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

