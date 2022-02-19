FUNToken (FUN) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. FUNToken has a market cap of $108.47 million and $7.23 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003986 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

