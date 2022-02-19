Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $730,484.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

