FUTURAX Price Down 42% Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $15,033.71 and approximately $650.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00278420 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005576 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.91 or 0.01183490 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.